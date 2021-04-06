Neighbours spoilers: WHO threatens Brent Colefax?

There's a blast-from-the-past for Brent Colefax when he is confronted by a MYSTERY hooded guy on Neighbours. WHO is the intruder?

Brent Colefax (played by Texas Watterston) has been running scared from a MYSTERY someone since he returned to Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The teenager has been receiving threats from someone called Holden.

Could it be the same person who recently vandalised the university mural and attacked Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson)?

Brent panics when he realises he has dropped his SECRET skull ring.

He sneaks into the Willis house to look for it.

However, Brent is in for a SHOCK when an uninvited guest walks into the house…

WHO is the mystery hooded guy that Brent seems scared of?

Meanwhile, it’s a year since Finn Kelly went on his rampage on the island.

The Canning and Willis family throw a joint memorial for Finn’s victims, Gary Canning and Prue Wallace.

Down at The 82, the families pay tribute to Gary and Prue and remember happier times.

Back on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) arrange to meet with Linda Donaldson (Amelia Best).

Aaron and David try to persuade Linda to let teenager, Emmett (Ezra Justin) live with them.

However, Linda doesn’t think Emmett should have a say in where he lives and still intends to take him to New Zealand with her.

What else can Aaron and David do to try and help Emmett?

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) comes clean to brother, Aaron about her feelings for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Aaron is worried this could turn into a very messy situation.

Especially since Chloe and Nicolette are currently living together at the Brennan house.

Chloe assures both Aaron and David she has got a handle on the situation.

But is she just kidding herself?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5