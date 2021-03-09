Neighbours spoilers: WHO will Shane Rebecchi save… Dipi or Amy?

In a SHOCK life or death situation on Neighbours, Shane Rebecchi must decide WHO to save first! His wife Dipi? Or girlfriend Amy?

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) is faced with a life-or-death situation on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

After finding both his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) and his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) unconscious at the Tram, Shane must decide WHO to save first!

But the SHOCK of the situation also leads Shane to realise which of the women his heart truly belongs to.

Does Shane see his future with Dipi? Or with Amy?

Decisions, decisions!

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is struggling to move on after being booted out of business at the Tram.

Kyle’s girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and his cousin, Levi (Richie Morris) both blame themselves for the terribel turn of events.

It was Roxy who accidentally caused a poisoning SCANDAL with deathcap mushrooms.

But it was policeman Levi who reported Kyle to the council and got The 82 shutdown.

While Kyle wonders what to do next, Roxy and Levi team-up to find a way to boost Kyle’s spirits.

Elsewhere, the accident at the Tram has left both Dipi and Amy in a different headspace.

While Amy seeks emotional support from friend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), Dipi is ready to make a huge, life-altering decision…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5