Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Pierce Greyson angry with Nicolette Stone?

Nicolette's nursing job at Number 24 could be short-lived when she does something to annoy boss Pierce on Neighbours. But WHAT?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) can’t stop worrying about her mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram) even though nurse Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has been hired to look after her on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As pregnant Chloe continues to fuss around Fay, who as Huntington’s disease, Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is worried she is stressing herself out.

Pierce requests that Nicolette doesn’t involve Chloe in Fay’s day-to-day care.

But Nicolette disagrees and goes against Pierce’s instructions, calling Chloe to come home when Fay has a bad turn.

How will Pierce react when he discovers Nicolette has gone against his wishes. Could it be the end of Nicolette’s job at Number 24?

Meanwhile, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is still in a bad mood after accusing foster parents, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) of reporting his recovering alcoholic mum, Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips) for stealing booze from Lassiters.

As the situation continues, teenager Emmett takes his frustrations out on Jenna, who fears David and Aaron are trying to turn Emmett against her and ruin her chances of getting back custody.

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, eco-warrior Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is determined to go ahead with her protest against Lassiters and the hotel’s various environmentally unfriendly ways.

But live video streaming of the protest angers bossman, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), which puts his granddaughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) in an awkward position.

WHO should she remain loyal to? Her bestie, Mackenzie. Or granddad, Paul?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5