Neighbours spoilers: Will Claudia Watkins flee with baby Aster?

With her secrets unraveling, Claudia Watkins resorts to desperate measures to keep custody of baby Aster on Neighbours. Will she make her escape?

The Kennedy family and their friends are reeling from the possibility that Claudia Watkins (played by Kate Raison) has fled the country with baby Aster on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But will they be able to stop Claudia before she boards her private jet with Aster and escapes to Switzerland?

OR, is the appearance of someone completely unexpected about to scupper her plans?

But WHO?

Meanwhile, legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is still on the case and determined to unearth evidence that could finally get innocent Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) out of prison.

While investigating something suspicious about Elly’s sentencing, Toadie uncovers a shocking discovery which could be the key to clearing Elly’s name.

But will Toadie be in time?

Meanwhile, back in the prison, Elly continues to be menaced by her cellmate, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) who appears to be planning an unpleasant ordeal for Elly…

WHAT is Andrea up to?

