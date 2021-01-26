Neighbours spoilers: Will Des Clarke help scheming Sheila Canning?

Despite her emergency trip to the hospital, Sheila Canning is still plotting to win back her ex, Clive on Neighbours. And she needs help from Des!

Sheila Canning’s (played by Colette Mann) family and friends are all worried about her health following her SHOCK collapse on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But little do they know, even from her hospital bed, crafty Sheila is up to no good!

Sheila has convinced Des Clarke (Paul Keane) to stick around in Erinsborough for a while, hoping he’ll be able to distract his ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) who is now dating Sheila’s ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine).

Sheila is determined to win back Clive, even if it means playing dirty and making poor Des her puppet!

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still under pressure to settle his debt with dodgy Kane Jones (Barry Conrad).

Hendrix’s attempt to pay-off Kane using the expensive necklace his dad, Pierce bought for ex-lover, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) wasn’t enough to completely settle his debt.

So now Hendrix must play against Kane in another game of blackjack, hoping he’ll strike it lucky.

But the stakes are high, as Hendrix ends up betting and losing something he doesn’t own…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5