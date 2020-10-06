Neighbours spoilers: Will Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce Greyson KISS?

With both of their marriages in trouble, Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce find themselves getting a bit too close for comfort on Neighbours. Uh-oh...

Things are not good between Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) after the cookery class disaster on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As home truths fly between the couple about the state of their marriage, Dipi decides to spend the night in a hotel room at Lassiters.

Shaken-up by the way things are going, Shane, who only recently checked out of rehab, is tempted to turn to drugs again…

Meanwhile, Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) marriage to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) isn’t faring much better.

Pierce feels like Chloe has been pushing him out of the picture since her recent miscarriage.

When the businessman discovers Chloe would rather spend time with their former live-in nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), who has her own romantic feelings towards Chloe, Pierce begins to wonder if Chloe is even bothered about trying to salvage their marriage.

So when troubled souls Dipi and Pierce seek comfort with each other at Lassiters, will they find themselves getting too close for comfort?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has agreed to go ahead and paint a portrait of his one-time stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne).

But is Ned going to regret making a deal with the devil, as Scarlett continues to blackmail him over the naked photo and video he sent over Fandangle…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5