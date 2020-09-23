Neighbours spoilers: Will Levi Canning lose his job?

Now that dodgy Dax knows Levi's epilepsy secret, the copper fears he could lose his job on Neighbours. Will Levi come clean about his medical condition?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) has suvived the epilepic seizure brought on by corrupt copper, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, now the policeman is worried he could lose his job when his epilepsy secret gets out.

Will Levi come clean to the police about his medical condition before his dodgy boss, Dax gets the chance to do any more damage?

Meanwhile, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is trying to process her feelings after the unexpected return of her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) who has discharged himself early from rehab.

Shane seems to think he has his drug addiction under control. But Dipi is not so convinced.

Will she agree to give Shane and their marriage another chance?

Elsewhere, down at The Hive, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is under pressure to get ready for his art exhibition.

Ned still needs to raise a load more cash to showcase his work.

So it seems like perfect timing, when a new Fandangle request comes through offering more money than Ned ever thought possible.

This could solve all his financial issues.

But having already provided a naked photo and video to his mystery admirer, how far will Ned be expected to go this time?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5