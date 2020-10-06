Neighbours spoilers: Will Scarlett Brady ATTACK Ned Willis?

Watch out, Ned! He had better beware when stalker Scarlett Brady discovers he has a plan to try and get rid of her on Neighbours...

As Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) continues to be menaced by Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne), the artist thinks up a plan to get rid of her on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ned decides he is going to finish Scarlett’s painting super-quick and send her packing from Erinsborough before his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) finds out what’s going on.

But when Scarlett senses Ned is trying to send her on her merry way, she flips out with SHOCK consequences!

Meanwhile, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) have both been left feeling guilty after THAT unexpected kiss at Lassiters.

With both their partners none-the-wiser, can Pierce and Dipi manage to keep the secret to themselves for now?

TRIVIA! Sharon’s real-life husband, business advisor Ankur Dogra stepped in to film the kissing scene between Dipi and Pierce.

Due to Covid-19 filming restrictions, there is strictly NO kissing between the Neighbours cast!

Back on the homefront, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) promises hubby, Pierce she is going to make an effort to get their marriage back on track.

However, just when things seem to be looking-up, Chloe makes an unexpected announcement that leaves Pierce out in the cold again.

But WHAT is Chloe’s decision?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5