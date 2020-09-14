Neighbours spoilers: Argh! Will Yashvi Rebecchi get SHOT?

Events take a dramatic turn at Erinsborough High School when Yashvi Rebecchi continues her investigation into the drug dealing and is threatened by boss Dax...

Having got too close to the truth about the drug ring, Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) is convinced police boss, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) is now trying to discredit her and police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But despite being suspended from her job after being accused of attacking drug dealer, River Hanlon (Andrew Coshan), Yashvi decides to continue her investigation into the drug ring and find a way to bring down corrupt copper, Dax!

However, when Yashvi goes to Erinsborough High School and makes a SURPRISE discovery, it’s not long before dodgy Dax appears on the scene and things take a scary turn for Yashvi…

Meanwhile, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) is in a spot of bother after being caught snooping through Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) confidential legal files by teenager Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Hendrix agrees to turn a blind eye to Rose’s snooping. But the crafty schoolboy wants something in exchange for his silence.

But WHAT?

Elsewhere, the campaigning for the school elections continues.

But Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is in for a shock when she watches her friend Harlow Robinson’s (Jemma Donovan) debate speech…

What has Harlow done? And will this be the undoing of her friendship with Mackenzie forever?

