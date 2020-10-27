Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Yashvi Rebecchi get kicked off the case?

Yashvi Rebecchi is determined to clear Ned's name on Neighbours. So the police constable is NOT happy when she is removed from the case!

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) had her doubts about boyfriend, Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) innocence. But now the police constable is determined to do whatever it takes to help clear Ned’s name on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But just as Yashvi is getting started highlighting the inconsistencies in the evidence against Ned, Detective Graves (Robert Grubb), who has been brought in to lead the investigation, removes Yashvi from the case because of her personal relationship with Ned!

Yashvi is furious, especially as her police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) still appears to suspect Ned had something to do with the disappearance of his stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne).

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) doesn’t want Ned to confess to a crime he didn’t commit.

So he arranges a hypnosis session with his one-time stepmum, Dr Beverly Robinson (Shaunna O’Grady) to see if she can help access Ned’s memory of what really happened on the day of Scarlett’s disappearance.

Beverly warns Ned she is obligated to report it if Ned admits to anything criminal during the session.

As Ned has a troubling flashback, will he come clean about what he remembers?

Or try to cover his tracks?

