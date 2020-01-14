Neighbours spoilers: Yashvi Rebecchi drops BOMBSHELL on Ned Willis!

Yashvi Rebecchi is back from Sydney on Neighbours. But when boyfriend Ned thinks he's in for a SEXY time he's in for a rude awakening!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is excited when his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) returns home after her trip to Sydney on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Ned’s hopes of making-up for lost time by getting frisky are dashed when Yashvi drops a bombshell: she doesn’t want to get distracted and has decided to remain celibate until AFTER she’s finished her police entrance exams!

But while Ned wonders if he can tempt Yashvi into breaking her vow, the couple are unaware a mystery man is watching their every move…

WHO is he? What does he want with Ned and Yashvi?

Meanwhile, things are rather awkward at Number 32 after baby Aster’s temporary disappearance.

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) apologise to Aster’s mum Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) for the misunderstanding and realise they have overstepped the mark in trying to help Elly out with her baby daughter.

Annoyed with Aaron and David, Elly avoids them by spending time with her sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and her boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

But given that Bea is still unaware of Elly and Finn’s SECRET feelings for each other, is Elly just avoiding one awkward situation and replacing it for another?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5