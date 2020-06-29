Neighbours spoilers: Will Yashvi Rebecchi QUIT the police academy?

Yashvi Rebecchi is still blaming herself for what happened with Hugo's kidnapping on Neighbours. Will she go ahead and QUIT the Police Academy?

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) is feeling guilty and awkward after all the drama involving the kidnapping of her young cousin, Hugo on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Yashvi’s uncle, Toadie (Ryan Maloney) assures her he doesn’t blame her for what happened, after Hugo was snatched from Number 30 by Andrea Somers (Madeleine West), while under the watch of Yashvi and her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

However, it’s not enough to convince trainee police officer, Yashvi.

Full of self-doubt, she now thinks she hasn’t got what it takes to be a law enforcer and tells Ned she is going to QUIT the Police Academy!

Can Ned talk Yashvi out of throwing away her BIG career plan?

Meanwhile, Toadie is relieved his son, Hugo is safely back home.

However, despite all the help and support he has received from first wife, Dee Bliss, Toadie is struggling to forgive Dee for bringing both her mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) and scheming twin sister, Andrea back into their lives.

Toadie can’t bring himself to see Dee face-to-face. So he decides to vent his feelings in a letter.

Is Toadie making a BIG mistake pushing Dee away?

Elsewhere, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are thrilled that foster teenager, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) has decided to stay on in Ramsay Street.

However, it now means a long commute to school for Emmett.

Aaron and David think they’ve got the situation handled.

That is, until the agency car doesn’t turn-up to collect Emmett from school.

Aaron and David are SHOCKED to discover Emmett is nowhere to be found…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5