Neighbours spoilers: Will Yashvi Rebecchi make a SHOCK arrest?

When police constable Yashvi Rebecchi comes face-to-face with stalker Scarlett on Neighbours will her personal vendetta lead her to take drastic action?

The romance between Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is still looking rather shaky on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Yashvi is unsure she can forgive Ned after he confessed ALL about the return of his stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne).

Yashvi had no idea Ned had made such a dodgy deal with the devil in order to finance his upcoming art exhibition.

Ned is prepared to do whatever it takes to make things right with Yashvi, including cancelling his exhibition.

However, that’s not going to make stalker Scarlett suddenly disappear.

So when Yashvi comes face-to-face with Scarlett, who has been blackmailing Ned into painting a portrait of her, will police constable Yashvi let her personal dislike of Scarlett cloud her professional judgement?

WHAT will Yashvi do?

Meanwhile, things are rather awkward over at Number 30.

Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has arranged a surprise dinner party, hoping to resolve the tension between couple, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

But what both Shane and Chloe fail to notice is that the real tension is between his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) and her husband, Pierce following their recent secret kiss!

Will the dinner party serve as a reminder to guilty Dipi and Pierce to make a go of their own marriages?

Or will the troubled neighbours find themselves drawn back together again?

