Neighbours spoilers: Yashvi Rebecchi tracks down River Hanlon!

Police constables Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) continue to secretly investigate the drug ring on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Their police boss, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) has warned them to leave the case alone, leading Yashvi and Levi to suspect Dax is a dodgy copper and somehow involved in the local drug dealing.

Yashvi is determined to track down River Hanlon (Andrew Coshan), the dealer who recently got her dad, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) hooked on pills.

As the case threatens to hit a dead end, Yashvi does some secret investigating and finally find herself face-to-face with River…

Meanwhile, it’s the launch of The Hive – the new community workspace run by Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

But Ned is distracted during the launch and confides in buddy, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) that his mystery admirer-subscriber on Fandangle knows Ned lives in Erinsborough and hopes to see him soon!

Creepy! Should Ned come clean to girlfriend, Yashvi about what’s going on?

