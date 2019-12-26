Paddington: The Man Behind the Bear – BBC2

A look at the surprising origins of the most famous bear from darkest Peru in Paddington: The Man Behind the Bear on BBC2

The uplifting film Paddington was an instant hit in 2014, with kids and adults alike falling for Ben Whishaw’s version of the marmalade-loving bear. Now, Hugh Bonneville, who played Mr Brown in the film and its 2017 sequel (airing on BBC1 today at 7.20pm), looks at the life of creator Michael Bond (pictured above) in Paddington: The Man Behind the Bear on BBC2.

With help from celebrity fans including Konnie Huq, Stephen Fry and Heston Blumenthal, it’s revealed how World War Two evacuees’ stories inspired Michael’s bear creation, while his literary agent, whose family fled the Nazis, inspired the kindly Mr Gruber.

The documentary also reveals how the writer struggled with fame after the TV series hit our screens in 1976.

For full Christmas and New Year listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****