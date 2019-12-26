Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas – ITV

Paul helps out at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home over the festive period in Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas on ITV

Some people never seem to learn that a dog is for life, not just for Christmas. Thankfully, Paul O’Grady and the staff at Battersea never stop trying to find dogs a forever home as we see in festive special Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas on ITV.

They’re helping a grumpy Yorkie who won’t go for walkies, an Akita who is pining for her owners, and a stray who needs training but is one of the happiest dogs Battersea has seen.

He also goes out and about with the street vets to bring joy to London’s homeless and their dogs.

Let’s see how many of them Paul ends up taking home…

TV Times rating: *****