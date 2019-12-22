Pride of Britain: Celebrating 20 Years – ITV

In Pride of Britain: Celebrating 20 Years, Carol Vorderman looks back at two decades of this humanitarian award and the people who give it meaning

The face of the Pride of Britain Awards, Carol Vorderman, travels up and down the country to catch up with some of the worthy winners of the annual honours given over the past two decades in this celbratory show, Pride of Britain: Celebrating 20 Years (Sunday, 5pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

They include Rachel Edwards, who at the age of seven won the Child of Courage Award in 2001. Emotional as ever.

TV Times rating: ****