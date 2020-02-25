Prison – C4

Getting into Prison is one thing, but getting out and staying out is something else entirely, as these inmates are finding

This last episode of Prison from inside HMP Foston Hall looks at the difficulties of being a mother while being locked up in jail (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Staff believe if inmates maintain relationships with family their chances of reoffending are reduced, but tonight Kelly faces a court battle to re-establish contact with her boys.

Also, Lexi agonises over the best way to tell her son why she’s in jail.

TV Times rating: ****