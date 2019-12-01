Reggie in China – BBC2

For Reggie in China, Reggie Yates is in Shanghai, where he finds out how the western lifestyle is simultaneously embraced and held at arm's length

In Reggie in China this week, Reggie Yates begins the final leg of his journey in Shanghai – one of the largest cities in the world, with a population of 24 million (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

He’s on a mission to discover if within a one party state real creativity and freedom of expression are allowed.

He meets a hop hip artist who found fame on a TV show called Rap China, but his lyrics had to adhere to a strict set of government rules.

He then delves deeper into the history of cultural control by the communist party and is shocked to discover even ballroom dancing was banned under Chairman Mao’s rule.

Next he explores how some Western culture is embraced, liked fast food and designer brands, but how overall the people of China seem to have a very different relationship to authority than Reggie is used to.

TV Times rating: *****