Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily – BBC1

In Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand and new wife Kate talk about the challenges facing them as they squared their new relationship with his children

Rio Ferdinand won a BAFTA in 2017 for a powerful documentary about coping with the loss of his wife Rebecca. Follow-up film Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily picks up the story as he finds happiness once more (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

After falling in love with TOWIE star Kate Wright, the former England footballer hoped his three children would approve, yet he soon found that adapting to life as a step-family family wasn’t without its challenges.

This intimate and moving film traces their journey and the daunting task Kate faces, having stepped into another woman’s shoes and taken on the duties of raising her children.

TV Times rating: *****