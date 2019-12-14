Rod Stewart Night devotes an evening to one of modern music's most loved and most durable performers

After a recent run of gigs mining his back catalogue to the delight of audiences (and critics), Rod Stewart fans can immerse themselves in a whole evening devoted to the singer in Rod Stewart Night (Saturday, 9.10pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Things kick off with the new documentary Reel Stories followed by another chance to see the singer share aspects of his life with Alan Yentob in Imagine (9.40pm).

Later there’s a live recording of Rod performing his many hits including Maggie May, Stay with Me and Sailing at Hyde Park (11.05pm).

TV Times rating: ***

In Wales, the schedule varies as follows: Imagine: Rod Stewart (10.10pm), Live at Hyde Park (11.35pm), Rod Stewart: Reel Stories (12.35am)

Pictures: Getty Images