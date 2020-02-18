Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley – BBC4

Lucy explores how the story of the Spanish Armada was manipulated in this week’s Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley on BBC4

The defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588 has always been thought of as a defining moment in English history, as is explored in this episode of BBC4’s Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley.

‘It’s a great story,’ says Lucy, ‘but it contains some exaggerations, distortions and whopping great fibs.’

This week, the series, which re-examines landmark events in history, looks at what she calls the ‘fake news’ of that period, including Sir Francis Drake’s game of bowls and Elizabeth I’s famous and much-quoted speech to her troops at Tilbury, Essex.

True to form, Lucy doesn’t miss a chance to dress up as Elizabeth (riding in a rickshaw, to the delight of passers-by, pictured top), as well as a pirate and a flamenco dancer.

The woman’s a national treasure.

TV Times rating: ****