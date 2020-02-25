Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley – BBC4

In the last of her BBC4 series, the historian looks at the reign of Queen Anne in Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley

Her latest series, Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley on BBC4, has basically advised us to take our history with a pinch of salt, as Lucy has exposed ‘fibs’ about Henry VIII and the Reformation and Queen Elizabeth I and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

Is most of your knowledge about Stuart monarch Queen Anne based on watching Olivia Colman gorge on cake in The Favourite (we admit that ours is)?

Here’s a chance to learn more as Lucy ends her series by examining the suggestion that Anne was a bit of a feeble monarch with no political skills to speak of.

A scandalous story told by Lady Sarah Churchill, which formed the basis for the Oscar-winning film, overshadowed many of Anne’s achievements – but just how much of the story is actually true?

TV Times rating: ****