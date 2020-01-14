Running Wild with Bear Grylls – National Geographic

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls this week, the intrepid outdoors man meets Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls this week, Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson joins Bear on a remote island off the coast of Panama (Sunday, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Without her superpowers and iconic Captain Marvel suit, Brie is properly tested when she joins Bear Grylls for an overnight expedition on the Pearl Islands.

She’s the first brave celeb to take up the challenge in Bear’s new series, which has moved to its new home on National Geographic.

And it’s anything but a tropical holiday, too, as the Oscar-winning actor is thrown out of a helicopter into shark-infested waters, forced to traverse an inlet with crocodiles circling below and then abseils down a 200ft cliff face.

But she tackles everything with super human spirit and there are some revealing moments, too, when she opens up about the sexism she’s faced (and still faces) in Hollywood and how she’s trying to use her fame to promote female empowerment.

TV Times rating: ****