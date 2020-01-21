Channing Tatum's obviously a glutton for punishment as he back for a second Running Wild with Bear Grylls

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls this week, Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum joins Bear (Sunday, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

As Running Wild fans will know, it’s Channing’s second visit. ‘Im back for more because last time was a very eye opening experience and I got to do stuff that I never thought I would be able to do, stuff they don’t let you do in the movies’, he says as the first celeb ever to come back for more embarks on his second adventure.

This time Bear takes him to Norway and eases Channing in by throwing him out of a plane for a sky dive.

They then trek through a forest, scrambling up huge boulders and into a cave already occupied with a very grumpy goat… with no respect for Hollywood stars.

After a wet night camping by a lake, Bear is determined to push Channing to his limits with some Navy Seal survival training, which will make your teeth chatter.

TV Times rating: ****