Coronation Street spoilers: Does Sarah Platt know Gary killed Rick?

Sarah Platt confronts Gary over his lies after reading the watch inscription

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Sarah discovers that Gary has been lying to her.

Gary bungs Bernie a wad of cash and, making out he wants the watch back for his Dad’s birthday, begs her to do her best to buy it back from Sarah Platt.

Bernie tries to cajole Sarah into selling the watch and offers her double what she paid for it. Sarah refuses when she realises it is Gary who wants it and she goes over to speak to him, demanding to know if he killed Rick. How will Gary react?

It’s the Baileys’ thirtieth wedding anniversary and Ed’s disappointed to miss out on breakfast with Aggie, who has set off early for work.

Michael warns Ed that a surprise online party might not be such a good idea, but he won’t be deterred. At No.3, Jenny prepares the buffet whilst Ed blows up balloons for the virtual party.

But Aggie phones from the hospital to explain that, due to a colleague displaying Covid symptoms, she has to isolate at a hotel for a while. Can he think up another plan?

Elaine calls Alya and confirms that she’s prepared to give evidence against Geoff and do everything she can to help Yasmeen. Alya’s overcome with gratitude.