SAS: Who Dares Wins – C4

The challenges continue in SAS: Who Dares Wins, as Ant Middleton and his tough nuts continue putting the wannabes through it

As SAS: Who Dares Wins continues, the 22 remaining recruits push themselves to their physical and mental limits as the punishing selection process on the remote Scottish island of Raasay continues (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

The focus this time is channelling aggression in the right way. For the first time the recruits, including one undercover DS don’t forget, are taught how to use a firearm, and are pitted against each other in vicious hand-to-hand combat.

It makes you wonder why on earth anyone would put themselves forward for such a brutal challenge.

MORE: Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking

And in this episode we learn more about four of the recruits and why their past experiences have brought them to this remote island with a bunch of ex-SAS soldiers, including Ant Middleton, whose only mission is to break them.

TV Times rating: *****