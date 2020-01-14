SAS: Who Dares Wins – C4

As SAS: Who Dares Wins continues, it's time for the teams to elect a leader – not as easy as it sounds

It’s been a brutal beginning to this condensed version of SAS selection, but, as impossible as it sounds, the challenges get even tougher on SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight as the 18 remaining recruits enter the third phase and focus on unity (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

As Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff look on, two team leaders are chosen as each recruit names who they think is the weakest.

With their confidence at rock bottom the leaders then have to inspire and support their team as they endure three vicious challenges – surf immersion, murderball and finally an energy sapping log carry in some typically horrible Scottish weather.

The recruits are also shocked to learn there’s been a mole in their midst and face the first cull of this series.

TV Times rating: ****