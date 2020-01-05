SAS: Who Dares Wins – C4

Think you're tough enough? SAS: Who Dares Wins is back to really sort out the men from the boys

Ant Middleton and his merry band of Directing Staff return for another punishing series of SAS: Who Dares Wine as 25 new recruits, including one ex-SAS mole, put themselves through SAS selection (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

This year they are in Scotland – known as the spiritual home of the SAS – and begin in brutal fashion ordering the recruits to jump off a moving speedboat into the freezing Atlantic Ocean and swim to a remote island, which will be their base for as long as they can handle the course.

MORE: Ant Middleton: Who Dares Wins

Water-based tasks will be a big theme in this series, as will seriously reduced rations, bad weather, broken recruits and a Directing Staff as fierce and uncompromising as ever – brilliant!

TV Times rating: ****