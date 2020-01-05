SAS: Who Dares Wins – C4

Steve Morrissey

Think you're tough enough? SAS: Who Dares Wins is back to really sort out the men from the boys

Ant Middleton and his merry band of Directing Staff return for another punishing series of SAS: Who Dares Wine as 25 new recruits, including one ex-SAS mole, put themselves through SAS selection (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

This year's hopefuls

SAS ready? This year’s hopefuls

Latest Stories

This year they are in Scotland – known as the spiritual home of the SAS – and begin in brutal fashion ordering the recruits to jump off a moving speedboat into the freezing Atlantic Ocean and swim to a remote island, which will be their base for as long as they can handle the course.

MORE: Ant Middleton: Who Dares Wins

Water-based tasks will be a big theme in this series, as will seriously reduced rations, bad weather, broken recruits and a Directing Staff as fierce and uncompromising as ever – brilliant!

TV Times rating: ****