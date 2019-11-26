Save My Child – C4

New C4 documentary Save My Child follows two families as they try to raise money to fund operations that will change the lives of their kids

Six-year-old Pranav is one of those kids who just lights up the TV screen, as we see in C4 documentary Save My Child.

Pranav was born with cerebral palsy, and his parents Usha and Ravi were told he’d never walk unaided.

But that hasn’t stopped Pranav, nor Usha and Ravi’s fight to raise £100,000 for pioneering surgery and aftercare in America.

It’s not an easy journey, though; one event involving paying to bat against ex-England bowler Matthew Hoggard (pictured above with the family) raises just £200, and Usha can’t shift a single ticket for a Bollywood ball she’s organising.

‘It’s really upsetting me,’ admits Usha.

‘It’s giving me a lot of guilt because people are giving their time and I’m not doing justice to their efforts.’

Pranav, meanwhile, remains positive.

‘I will walk one day, I can do it,’ Pranav tells his physiotherapist, and you totally believe him…

Also featured is Jo from Northern Ireland, who is hoping to raise £32,000 for a cutting-edge op in Turkey to help correct the curve in her daughter, Mia’s spine.

TV Times rating: ****