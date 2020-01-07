Secret Scotland with Susan Calman – Channel 5

This week, Susan visits one of Scotland’s most cultural cities, Glasgow, in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5

Comedian Susan Calman continues her journey round her home country, going behind the scenes at famous places in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5.

In Glasgow, highlights include a trip to the Panopticon, the world’s oldest musical hall, scoring a goal at Hampden Park stadium (pictured above) and climbing to the top of Glasgow Cathedral, where she discovers a seat fit for a queen.

Plus, homage is paid at the birthplace of chicken tikka masala. 

TV Times rating: ****