Secret Scotland with Susan Calman – Channel 5

This week, Susan visits one of Scotland’s most cultural cities, Glasgow, in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5

Comedian Susan Calman continues her journey round her home country, going behind the scenes at famous places in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5.

In Glasgow, highlights include a trip to the Panopticon, the world’s oldest musical hall, scoring a goal at Hampden Park stadium (pictured above) and climbing to the top of Glasgow Cathedral, where she discovers a seat fit for a queen.

Plus, homage is paid at the birthplace of chicken tikka masala.

TV Times rating: ****