Secret Scotland with Susan Calman – Channel 5

This week, Susan visits one of Scotland’s most cultural cities, Glasgow, in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5
Comedian Susan Calman continues her journey round her home country, going behind the scenes at famous places in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5.
Latest Stories
In Glasgow, highlights include a trip to the Panopticon, the world’s oldest musical hall, scoring a goal at Hampden Park stadium (pictured above) and climbing to the top of Glasgow Cathedral, where she discovers a seat fit for a queen.
Plus, homage is paid at the birthplace of chicken tikka masala.
For full listings, see our TV Guide.