Secret Scotland with Susan Calman – Channel 5

Susan Calman reveals more about her home country in a second series of Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5

Scottish TV presenter and comedian Susan Calman returns to share some of Scotland’s most historic and fascinating locations in Secret Scotland with Susan Calman on Channel 5.

In the first episode of this new series, she heads to Britain’s largest national park, the stunning Cairngorms, and pays an exclusive visit to Balmoral Castle (pictured above) – the royal retreat of HM the Queen.

After trying her hand at a spot of hammer-throwing at the site of the Braemar Highland Games, Susan then samples shortbread and whisky before ending her journey getting up close to an animal that’s only found in the Scottish Highlands – the wildcat.

With five cats of her own at home, it’s a real treat for the presenter.

TV Times rating: ****