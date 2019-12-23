The Secret World of Toys at Christmas – C4

The Secret World of Toys at Christmas goes through the factory gates to see how toymakers cope at the busiest time of the year

The Secret World of Toys at Christmas goes behind the scenes at some of the biggest toy producers in the world as they prepare for their busiest and most profitable time of year.

Iconic toyshop FAO Schwarz in New York, which featured in the 1988 Tom Hanks movie Big, is back after some difficult years and launching in London’s Selfridges.

In Pennsylvania, the Crayola factory is busy producing 12 million crayons a day, while in the UK, card game Top Trumps is gearing up to be the must-have stocking filler.

Finally, German company Steiff, which has been making teddy bears since 1847, reveals their limited edition bear for 2019.

TV Times rating: ***