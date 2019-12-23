Sid and Judy – Sky Arts

50 years after her death, legendary singer and film star Judy Garland's marriage to Sid Luft is examined in Sid and Judy

It’s now 50 years since Judy Garland died and the feature film Judy, starring Renee Zellweger, wasn’t the only one to mark the anniversary.

There’s also Sid & Judy, a documentary telling the story of the much-loved entertainer through her relationship with third husband Sid Luft (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

In addition to photos, rare film footage and audio recordings, Jon Hamm plays Sid in voiceover and Jennifer Jason Leigh gives voice to Judy, the woman one newscaster described as “part bluebird, part phoenix… a legend in her own time”.

TV Times rating: ****