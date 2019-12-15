Reverend Kate Bottley is in the West Country for this week's Songs of Praise in a special Christmas edition

The much-travelled Rev Kate Bottley kicks off the first of the Christmas editions of Songs of Praise in the West Country (Sunday, 1.15pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

She’s in Devon to celebrate the Nativity on a farm.

Kate is joined by local schoolchildren who act out the story of Jesus’s birth among the animals. Kate also meets one of the few makers of traditional wooden Nativity sets in Britain.

TV Times rating: ****