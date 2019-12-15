It's Sports Personality of the Year time again – who's won the British public's heart this year?

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding are your hosts for this year’s Sports Personality of the Year (Sunday, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

It’s broadcast live from Aberdeen, celebrating the finest sporting achievements of 2019.

The shortlist for the main award includes two athletes who shone at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith picked up three medals, and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson broke Jessica Ennis-Hill’s British record to win gold.

Previous winner and three-time runner-up Lewis Hamilton, who won his sixth F1 title this year, also makes the cut.

As did Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling, Ashes and World Cup cricket hero Ben Stokes, and Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones.

