Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer – Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s new five-part documentary series Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer reveals why the mass murderer had such a hold over women

Ted Bundy murdered at least 30 women but he still had an inexplicable hold over the opposite sex, as we see in Amazon Prime Video’s new five-part docuseries Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer.

Following Netflix’s documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Zac Efron’s portrayal of Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, both on last year, this series looks at the killer’s crimes from a female perspective and features interviews with his long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall who, alongside her daughter Molly, is breaking her silence for the first time in 40 years.

Never-been-seen before photos of Bundy appearing as the perfect family man will also feature.

Something to remind you of Ted’s grisly crimes and how he still remains a fascinating figure years later…

