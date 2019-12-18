The Baby Has Landed – BBC2

In the last episode of BBC2’s The Baby Has Landed, the families reflect on what they’ve learnt from the first few weeks with their new bundles of joy

In this final episode of BBC2’s The Baby Has Landed, new parents Paul and Craig are juggling work and parenting their twins Austyn and Orla.

Both work as airline crew and have decided to split being away from home, so one of them is always with the girls.

Craig is the first to take to the air, leaving Paul holding the babies.

‘What could possibly go wrong?’ he says.

It’s a worrying time for Eilidh and Richard with little Peter still in hospital with an infection.

As Helen and Nigel celebrate baby Abigail’s christening, Mo has a big decision to make about earning a better wage or being around for his family.

Finally, Hermisha and Shabazz (pictured top with their children) try to work out how to find time for themselves in between the demands of a busy family life.

TV Times rating: ****