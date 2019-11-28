The Baby Has Landed – BBC2

BBC2’s new documentary series The Baby Has Landed follows six parents-to-be as they prepare for and cope with their new arrivals

Helen and Nigel are preparing to have baby number five, but first they must get their four other children – aged between five and 18 months – ready and out of the door so Helen can go to hospital to be induced.

‘A family home should be buzzy and messy,’ reasons Helen.

‘If I didn’t like the chaos, I should have stopped having children a while back!’

Meanwhile, Paul and Craig (pictured top) are expecting twins with their surrogate, Paul’s workmate Mel, who already has two children with her husband, Tom, and wanted to give her friends the gift of parenthood.

And married couple Syler and Mo live in Nottinghamshire with Syler’s mum Sara, dad Tony and grandad Pat.

The arrival of their first baby, Ace, sees four generations living under one roof, but mum Syler wouldn’t have it any other way.

‘It’s a bit chaotic, but I think having the backup has helped Mo and I get through it.

‘The pregnancy came as a shock, but our whole lives changed for the better from the minute Ace was born.’

An uplifting and emotional watch.

TV Times rating: ****