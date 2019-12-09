The Case of Sally Challen – BBC2

In The Case of Sally Challen we learn why a Surrey wife killed her husband and went to jail, and why she was – eventually – freed

In The Case of Sally Challen, we hear how, in 2010, Sally Challen bludgeoned her 61-year-old husband, Richard, to death with a hammer at their Surrey home (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

She’d snapped after years of coercive control at Richard’s hands, which included numerous affairs, being pressured into an abortion, bullying over her weight, gaslighting and rape.

Sally was initially convicted of murder and sentenced to life.

But this documentary follows Sally’s legal team, led by human rights lawyer Harriet Wistrich, as they launch a landmark appeal against her conviction, citing the extent of the abuse Sally suffered throughout her 31-year marriage.

It’s a fascinating behind the scenes look at the process that led Sally, now 66, to freedom in June this year.

TV Times rating: ****