The Dog Rescuers With Alan Davies at Christmas – Channel 5

Alan’s back to champion the work of the RSPCA at this time of year in The Dog Rescuers With Alan Davies at Christmas on Channel 5

Comedian and dog lover Alan returns for The Dog Rescuers With Alan Davies at Christmas on Channel 5, a seasonal special highlighting the brilliant work the RSPCA do, especially at this time of year.

Inspector Lyndsey Taylor has been called to a house where a desperate dog appears to have been left home alone at Christmas, and inspector Anthony Joynes takes sorry-looking Max the springer spaniel into his care.

Meanwhile, at Putney Animal Hospital, Alan (pictured top with patient Terry and his owner Trish) joins vet Michael Lazarus and the team to treat patients, including chihuahua Alfie, who’s limping after not looking before he leapt… out of his owner’s arms.

TV Times rating: ***