The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury – ITV

Julia goes back to her roots, with the help of her mum Chrissi, in the last of The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV

For her final instalment of The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV, Julia is joined by her mum Chrissi, who is Greek.

The pair travels to the island of Chios where their ancestors once lived.

After discovering the history of mastica, a natural resin used for its healing properties that is only found on Chios, the pair head to Mesta, a beautiful medieval village for a masterclass in traditional Greek dancing.

They then learn about the legendary Greek poet Homer, who was apparently born on the island, and finish up at the very house where Julia’s great-grandparents lived.

TV Times rating: ****