The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury – ITV

Julia travels to the home of The Durrells – Corfu – in this week’s The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV

The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV focuses this week on the popular holiday destination, and setting for The Durrells TV series, of Corfu.

In the capital Corfu Town, where she’s surprised by its bustling cosmopolitan feel and beautiful Venetian-style architecture, she samples the famous kumquat-flavoured ice cream and then learns to make the traditional dish of Corfu – pastitsada, usually prepared with beef, lots of onions and spices.

Later, at a very old forest of olive trees (pictured top), Julia meets a pair of brothers who are obsessive about olive oil, Corfu’s oldest and most important export.

This will be shown in Northern Ireland on 23 January.

TV Times rating: ***