The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury – ITV

The presenter visits the glamorous and exclusive resort of Santorini in this week’s The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV

In this week’s episode of The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV Julia visits Santorini, one of the most beautiful of the Greek islands.

It’s also one of the most glamorous, and from humble beginnings as one of the Aegean’s poorest islands, it became a playground for the rich and famous.

And after sampling a local dish made from fava beans, Julia heads out to sea to find out how local fishermen and environmentalists are working together to keep Santorini’s pristine waters plastic-free.

TV Times rating: ***