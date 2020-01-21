The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury – ITV

Julia finds a hidden paradise of coves and deserted beaches in this week’s episode of The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV

Julia heads to Skiathos and Skopelos in this week’s The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV, part of a group of islands known as the Sporades, or ‘Paradise Islands’ for their stunning coastlines and lush pine forests.

You might also recognise them as the setting for the smash-hit movie Mamma Mia!

Julia starts exploring on board a fishing boat where she samples sea urchins, hand-dived from the crystal-clear water.

She also visits the hillside Monastery of Evangelistria and tries on a traditional seven-layered Greek wedding dress.

She ends this leg at the small but perfectly formed Chapel of St John on Skopelos.

This will be shown on ITV Border and UTV on 4 February.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ***