The Metro: A Rail Life Story – ITV

ITV’s new documentary series The Metro: A Rail Life Story goes behind the scenes at Britain’s second biggest underground network

We’re used to documentaries about the London Underground; now, rebalancing things is ITV’s new four-part series The Metro: A Rail Life Story, looking at Tyne and Wear’s Metro, the country’s second largest underground railway system.

Episode one takes us back to summer 2019, and the Spice Girls comeback tour arrives in Sunderland, putting a strain on the system as thousands of fans (pictured above with Metro staff) squeeze on to Metro trains to get to the gig at the Stadium of Light.

The pressure’s on as head of operations Wayne spots a fault with an overhead line, and a group of fans call the control room after they have lost their concert tickets…

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ***