The Secret Life of the Zoo – C4

Finding a new partner can be a complicated matter, as we find out in this week’s episode of The Secret Life of the Zoo on C4

There’s drama in Chester Zoo’s aquarium in this week’s The Secret Life of the Zoo on C4 when pinstripe damba fish Helga is mercilessly bullied by the other fish in her tank after the sudden death of her mate George.

Pinstripe damba fish are some of the most territorial fish in the world and, with George no longer around to protect Helga (pictured top), her only hope of survival is finding new love.

Will newcomer Wilson prove to be Helga’s knight in shining armour?

Meanwhile, bongo Malaeka is showing no interest in her potential mate, Moti, and elderly chameleon Mr Parsons has two new prospective partners to choose from…

TV Times rating: ****