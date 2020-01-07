Veteran actor William Shatner looks at some of the mysteries that have baffled us for centuries in The UnXplained with William Shatner on History

William Shatner (pictured above) hosts and is executive producer on The UnXplained with William Shatner, History’s new series delving into some of the greatest unexplained mysteries of the world.

He begins by asking if places can be cursed.

In Russia, 1959, a team of nine experienced hikers embarked on an expedition to a remote mountain… and never returned.

When their bodies were eventually found, some had succumbed to hypothermia, while others had bizarre injuries, including burns and crushed bones.

There are also stories of multiple deaths of children at an amusement park, haunted houses and a forest in Japan that’s a magnet for people wanting to end their own life.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****