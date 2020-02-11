The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard – Channel 5

It's back behind the scenes at the North York Moors Railway for a new series of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard

We’re back on track with the North York Moors Steam Railway following the enthusiasts who make it happen, as well as the mighty engines themselves in the third series of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard.

This week, marketing boss Laura has a great – possibly mad – idea for publicity during the Santa Special Season, and dedicated engineer Piglet’s been promoted, although he’s still spending more time tinkering with locomotives than he is behind his desk!

And big boss Chris is forever worrying about where the money’s coming from to keep the railway going.

TV Times rating: ***