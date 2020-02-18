The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard – Channel 5

A locomotive restoration that has taken more than 50 years is finally complete in this week’s The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard on Channel 5

Fans of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard will know that traction manager Piglet loves tinkering with old engines, but even he didn’t realise what a mammoth task restoring an iconic 9F engine, one of the most powerful engines ever built in Britain, would be.

Now, after 50 years, the labour of love is finally complete, just in time for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s gala – and the results are stunning.

Equally stunning is the monster King Edward IV engine, which is also making an appearance at the gala, if it can fit on the small branch line.

And we also meet Beth, a teacher and the railway’s first female loco driver.

TV Times rating: ****